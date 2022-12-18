DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Pure Storage by 40.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Price Performance

Pure Storage stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 715.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Pure Storage

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Pure Storage to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.