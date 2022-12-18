Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $13,814,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG opened at $116.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $165.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.20%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.92.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

