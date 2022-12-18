DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,872 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

