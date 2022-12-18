DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,847 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Aptiv by 15.9% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 49.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 17.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $753,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of APTV opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $680,029.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.