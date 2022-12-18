Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock Position Lifted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,408,000 after buying an additional 316,868 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,008,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,657,000 after buying an additional 96,432 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,453,000 after buying an additional 37,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 985,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,640,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 2.8 %

ESS opened at $212.12 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.76 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.24 and a 200-day moving average of $250.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.42%.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Citigroup raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.70.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

