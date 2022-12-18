Short Interest in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Decreases By 21.8%

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 659,200 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 843,200 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 142,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In related news, COO Arnold D. Martines purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,526.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 2,830.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 421,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 406,690 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,015,000 after purchasing an additional 295,134 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 132.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 204,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 844.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 186,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 167,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

CPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point dropped their price target on Central Pacific Financial to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded Central Pacific Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $514.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $64.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

