Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Price Performance
Shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27.
