Short Interest in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Decreases By 21.8%

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 59,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 276,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 21,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth $25,000.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGU opened at $23.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.02. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $26.79.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

