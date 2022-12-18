Short Interest in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Drops By 21.9%

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 520,400 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 666,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

AAON has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AAON to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on AAON in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $76.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.36. AAON has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.52 and its 200 day moving average is $61.43.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. AAON had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,182.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,182.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Gene Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,854 in the last quarter. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AAON by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in AAON by 39.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in AAON by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in AAON by 1.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in AAON by 1.4% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

