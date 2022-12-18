Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,660,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the November 15th total of 10,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank grew its position in Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Fortinet by 358.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Fortinet by 902.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.57. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

