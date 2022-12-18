MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Short Interest Up 12.7% in November

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the November 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 818,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

MINISO Group Stock Up 1.2 %

MNSO stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97. MINISO Group has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $13.00.

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

MINISO Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 736,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 83,355 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,928,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,000,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 689,557 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Stories

