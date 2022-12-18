MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Short Interest Up 12.7% in November

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the November 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 818,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.
MNSO stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97. MINISO Group has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $13.00.
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.
