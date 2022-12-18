The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Short Interest Update

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,660,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the November 15th total of 9,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $32.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.09. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 28.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPG. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($36.84) to €33.00 ($34.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. ING Group started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

