American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Short Interest Update

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 579,300 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the November 15th total of 514,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,455.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Superconductor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 14.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 23.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

American Superconductor stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $103.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.37.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

