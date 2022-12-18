Head to Head Comparison: WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) & MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) and MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

WisdomTree has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarketAxess has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of WisdomTree shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of MarketAxess shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of MarketAxess shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

WisdomTree pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. MarketAxess pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. WisdomTree pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MarketAxess pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MarketAxess has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. WisdomTree is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares WisdomTree and MarketAxess’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree $304.32 million 2.57 $49.80 million $0.54 9.87 MarketAxess $698.95 million 15.00 $257.89 million $6.44 43.26

MarketAxess has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree. WisdomTree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MarketAxess, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for WisdomTree and MarketAxess, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree 0 0 0 0 N/A MarketAxess 1 8 1 0 2.00

MarketAxess has a consensus target price of $291.30, indicating a potential upside of 4.56%. Given MarketAxess’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MarketAxess is more favorable than WisdomTree.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree and MarketAxess’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree 29.35% 18.11% 4.96% MarketAxess 34.47% 23.89% 15.33%

Summary

MarketAxess beats WisdomTree on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities. The company, through its Open Trading protocols, executes bond trades between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all anonymous trading environment for corporate bonds. It also offers trading-related products and services, including composite+ pricing and other market data products to assist clients with trading decisions; auto-execution and other execution services for clients requiring specialized workflow solutions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; and technology services to optimize trading environments. In addition, the company provides various pre-and post-trade services, such as trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

