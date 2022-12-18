Jason Marc Adler Acquires 94,600 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) Director Jason Marc Adler acquired 94,600 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $267,718.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 973,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,373.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Marc Adler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cronos Group alerts:

On Thursday, December 8th, Jason Marc Adler acquired 162,400 shares of Cronos Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $464,464.00.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Jason Marc Adler acquired 37,000 shares of Cronos Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $112,110.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Jason Marc Adler acquired 22,700 shares of Cronos Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $68,781.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Jason Marc Adler acquired 49,800 shares of Cronos Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $151,392.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Jason Marc Adler bought 81,000 shares of Cronos Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $238,140.00.

Cronos Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ CRON opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.51. Cronos Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 235.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.30 million. Research analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRON shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Cronos Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.