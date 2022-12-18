John Mulleady Sells 7,500 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.83.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

