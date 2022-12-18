Wells Fargo & Company Raises Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $405.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $399.48.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $345.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.75.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. Analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

