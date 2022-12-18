M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Lowered to $225.00 at Morgan Stanley

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.14.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $140.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.34 and its 200 day moving average is $172.00. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in M&T Bank by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,048,000 after buying an additional 50,316 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,171,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 68,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after buying an additional 31,183 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

