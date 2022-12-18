Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of MUFG stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.
Institutional Trading of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.