Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Institutional Trading of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,965,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 123,210 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.