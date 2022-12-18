NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Raised to $97.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEE. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $84.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $167.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.69.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

