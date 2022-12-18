Morgan Stanley Raises Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $626.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $585.00 to $626.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $544.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $540.36.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $529.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.96. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $364.62 and a one year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $808,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $5,682,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.