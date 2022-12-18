Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Acquires $399,857.40 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke acquired 8,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $399,857.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,505,636.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Tobias Lutke acquired 8,043 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $367,806.39.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Tobias Lutke acquired 8,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $374,707.20.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Tobias Lutke acquired 8,974 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.35 per share, for a total transaction of $380,048.90.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Tobias Lutke bought 6,952 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $382,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Tobias Lutke acquired 6,495 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $353,977.50.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Tobias Lutke bought 5,585 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.99 per share, for a total transaction of $385,309.15.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,573 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.96 per share, with a total value of $373,168.08.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,349 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.90 per share, with a total value of $389,942.10.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,519 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $373,139.59.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,610 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.09 per share, with a total value of $387,594.90.

COIN stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $281.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

