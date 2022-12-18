Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Sells $352,100.00 in Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $93.01 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $163.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.60 and a 200-day moving average of $96.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Barclays lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

