Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $158.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $139.00 to $158.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Dover Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE DOV opened at $133.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dover has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $184.04.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,503,000 after purchasing an additional 48,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,635,000 after purchasing an additional 231,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,530,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,036,000 after purchasing an additional 171,924 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

