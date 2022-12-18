Piper Sandler Cuts Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target to $36.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.25.

NYSE LAC opened at $22.85 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

