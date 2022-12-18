Piper Sandler Cuts Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target to $36.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.25.
Lithium Americas Price Performance
NYSE LAC opened at $22.85 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.