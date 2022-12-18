Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $150.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MAA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $157.60 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $141.13 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.49.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.25%.

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

