Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $170.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $163.00.

MAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.36.

MAR stock opened at $153.79 on Thursday. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,234,000 after buying an additional 1,442,537 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after buying an additional 1,076,070 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,594,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,829,000 after buying an additional 1,063,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,693,000 after buying an additional 1,055,986 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

