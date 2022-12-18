First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $32.00.

First Western Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ MYFW opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. First Western Financial has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $270.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.75.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. First Western Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Western Financial

In other news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $46,638.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,148 shares in the company, valued at $22,006,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $78,213.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 762,421 shares in the company, valued at $20,562,494.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $46,638.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,006,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,545 shares of company stock worth $184,915 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Western Financial by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in First Western Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Western Financial by 4,034.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in First Western Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Western Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

See Also

