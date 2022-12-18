First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $32.00.
First Western Financial Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ MYFW opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. First Western Financial has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $270.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.75.
First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. First Western Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Western Financial
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Western Financial by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in First Western Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Western Financial by 4,034.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in First Western Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Western Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.98% of the company’s stock.
First Western Financial Company Profile
First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.
