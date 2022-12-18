Genpact (NYSE:G) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $50.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.43.

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE:G opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Genpact

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $2,412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,084,746.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $2,412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,084,746.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darren Saumur sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $2,029,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,703 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,685. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,590,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Stories

