Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $418,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,896,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $404,820.00.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $200.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $257.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,540,000 after acquiring an additional 645,843 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,136,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,386,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,364,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,766,000 after purchasing an additional 262,334 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup started coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

