Insider Buying: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-B) Director Acquires $618,000.00 in Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-B – Get Rating) Director Gordon Crawford purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,838,629 shares in the company, valued at $11,362,727.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lions Gate Entertainment Stock Performance

Lions Gate Entertainment stock opened at $5.75 on Friday.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

About Lions Gate Entertainment

(Get Rating)

See Also

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.