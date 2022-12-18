Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Sells $560,973.70 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 37,274 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $560,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,604,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Lip Bu Tan sold 600 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $9,006.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Lip Bu Tan sold 19,129 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $287,126.29.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Lip Bu Tan sold 70,501 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $1,061,040.05.

On Monday, December 5th, Lip Bu Tan sold 107,692 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,533.84.

On Thursday, October 13th, Lip Bu Tan sold 41,166 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $458,589.24.

On Thursday, October 6th, Lip Bu Tan sold 107,550 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $1,256,184.00.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Lip Bu Tan sold 550,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $6,391,000.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

CRDO opened at $13.73 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $19,383,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,962,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 973,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 374,552 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $9,648,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 656,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 114,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

