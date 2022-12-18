Morgan Stanley Boosts Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $28.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF stock opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,820,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,271 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,869,000. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,040,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,200,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,107 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

