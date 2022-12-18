Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price target on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.69.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $77.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $80.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 73.31%.

In related news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,131,000 after purchasing an additional 989,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 188.9% in the first quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 729,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,971,000 after purchasing an additional 477,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,008,000 after purchasing an additional 362,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

