Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.17.

DAWN stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $28.35.

In related news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $1,578,233.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,226,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,790,627.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $1,578,233.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,226,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,790,627.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $250,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,618,893.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 938,176 shares of company stock worth $17,899,782. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 8,968,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,533,000 after purchasing an additional 766,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,055 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,502 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after purchasing an additional 578,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

