CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target Cut to $5.00

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

CleanSpark Price Performance

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.85. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

About CleanSpark

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CleanSpark by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 45,795 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in CleanSpark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CleanSpark by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 359,557 shares in the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

Featured Stories

