CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target Cut to $5.00

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ CLSK opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.85. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $13.91.
About CleanSpark
CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.
