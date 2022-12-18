Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.
Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 0.4 %
COGT stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $545.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31.
Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences
About Cogent Biosciences
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cogent Biosciences (COGT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.