Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

COGT stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $545.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 14.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 57,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 285.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 66.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 28,422 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $19,862,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

