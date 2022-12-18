Insider Selling: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider Sells $1,033,800.00 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,033,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 272,692 shares in the company, valued at $9,396,966.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 2.4 %

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VTYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

