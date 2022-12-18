B. Riley Boosts Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target to $37.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KYMR opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.40. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $66.45.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,134,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,691,877 shares in the company, valued at $170,756,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 120,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $3,646,403.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,066,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,236,909.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,134,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,756,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,272,289 shares of company stock worth $39,147,301 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 147.4% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.