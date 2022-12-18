Insider Selling: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Sells $1,235,520.00 in Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:ABT opened at $106.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $131,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,238 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10,810.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 372,360 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 368,947 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.