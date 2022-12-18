Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) EVP Sells $1,308,489.82 in Stock

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,961,576.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aramark Stock Down 0.5 %

ARMK stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $43.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Aramark had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARMK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,807,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,931,000 after buying an additional 1,782,146 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Aramark by 4,311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,547,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after buying an additional 1,512,890 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,702,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Aramark by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,438,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,895,000 after buying an additional 799,990 shares during the period.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

