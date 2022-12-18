Insider Buying: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Major Shareholder Acquires 91,901 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel acquired 91,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $1,375,757.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,081,333 shares in the company, valued at $46,127,555.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel acquired 439,708 shares of Freshworks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $6,446,119.28.

Freshworks Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FRSH opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $128.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.07 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 53.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

