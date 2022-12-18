Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Sells $2,414,150.64 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) Director Daniel J. Levin sold 76,494 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $2,414,150.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,121.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
BOX Stock Performance
BOX opened at $31.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.39. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.00 and a beta of 1.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.
Institutional Trading of BOX
About BOX
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
Read More
