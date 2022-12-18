Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Sells $2,414,150.64 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) Director Daniel J. Levin sold 76,494 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $2,414,150.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,121.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BOX Stock Performance

BOX opened at $31.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.39. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Get BOX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOX. StockNews.com began coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

BOX Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in BOX by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 27,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in BOX by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 89,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 29,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.