Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the November 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Chubb by 76.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.83.

NYSE CB opened at $211.68 on Friday. Chubb has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $222.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

