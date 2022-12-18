Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Short Interest Update

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the November 15th total of 922,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 895,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bright Green in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Green in the second quarter valued at $146,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Green by 571.8% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 239,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 204,245 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Green in the second quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Green in the third quarter valued at $846,000. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Green Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGXX opened at $0.45 on Friday. Bright Green has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37.

About Bright Green

Bright Green ( NASDAQ:BGXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the propagation, cultivation, and manufacturing of cannabis products. It intends to offer cannabis products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

