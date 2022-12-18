Short Interest in C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Declines By 22.0%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the November 15th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGPZF opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04. C&C Group has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

