Short Interest in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Grows By 12.8%

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the November 15th total of 37,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.36, for a total transaction of $273,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $182.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.38 and its 200-day moving average is $176.92. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a one year low of $160.00 and a one year high of $213.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $5.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $22.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.06%. This is a positive change from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

