Short Interest in CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Rises By 12.8%

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 282,200 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the November 15th total of 250,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CEA Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ CEAD opened at $0.98 on Friday. CEA Industries has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in CEA Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEA Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of CEA Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CEA Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEA Industries by 75.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 27,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About CEA Industries

CEA Industries Inc provides technology, engineering, and other services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

