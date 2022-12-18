ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the November 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,657,000 after purchasing an additional 87,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $115.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.93.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

